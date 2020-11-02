feel good

We love to see it! Houston family of 5 that was once homeless now in new home

HOUSTON, Texas -- A mom of four who was once homeless is now settling into a new home of her own.

The family moved into a three-bedroom home last week as transitional housing provided by the group Family Promise of Lake Houston.

The group helps families who have graduated from their shelter program, but still need support before moving into permanent housing.

"Our mission is to help families overcome the barriers to homelessness," said a spokeswoman for the group.

"I ended up coming here to Texas after my dad died," said Caren, who is a mother of four young boys. "I found Family Promise and I went hard for it. It wasn't easy, and me with my four boys ... we were homeless. I was able to get an apartment for the first time after succeeding in the program."



Family Promise identifies transitional housing as supportive and temporary lodging that is meant to bridge the gap from homelessness to permanent housing by offering structure, case management, and in some cases, education and training to families in need.

"It made me pretty emotional because my kids have been talking about having their own spot," said Caren. "It made me happy to see that they were excited."

