FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is recovering after their car was slammed into by an alleged DUI driver in Visalia.
It happened Saturday night at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Ben Maddox Way and Goshen Avenue.
Police say a couple and their 3-year-old daughter were stopped at an intersection when 23-year-old Jerado Cortez rear-ended them in his Chevy Camaro.
All three victims were transported to the hospital with major injuries.
Cortes was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Family rear-ended by DUI driver in Visalia
DUI
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News