DUI

Family rear-ended by DUI driver in Visalia

It happened Saturday night at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Ben Maddox Way and Goshen Avenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is recovering after their car was slammed into by an alleged DUI driver in Visalia.

Police say a couple and their 3-year-old daughter were stopped at an intersection when 23-year-old Jerado Cortez rear-ended them in his Chevy Camaro.

All three victims were transported to the hospital with major injuries.

Cortes was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
