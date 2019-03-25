Family rear-ended by DUI driver in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is recovering after their car was slammed into by an alleged DUI driver in Visalia.It happened Saturday night at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Ben Maddox Way and Goshen Avenue.Police say a couple and their 3-year-old daughter were stopped at an intersection when 23-year-old Jerado Cortez rear-ended them in his Chevy Camaro.All three victims were transported to the hospital with major injuries.Cortes was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.