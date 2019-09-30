Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash

fatal crash

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- "We miss him and we loved him and we wish he was still here," said Lucio Bernardo about his son 22-year-old Casey Bernardo.

Surrounded by friends and family the Bernardo's mourned the loss of their son Casey, Sunday night.

"I was always so proud of him it didn't matter what he did," said Casey's mom Clara Bernardo. Even at his worst, I was proud of him because he always meant well and he had a big heart."

Clara held her son's lucky medallion in her hand, while her daughters wore shirts they made to honor their brother. Messages on them reading we love and miss you.

"I can't say how much I loved him, I can't say that enough," she said. "I wish I could squeeze him and never let go."

Friday night Casey and his 16-year-old cousin Giovanni Azevedo Ramirez both lost their lives after crashing into a big rig in Hanford.

"I dropped to the floor and I lost it," said Clara.

According to family, Casey was on his way to work. Giovanni was with him that night keeping him company as he sometimes would. California Highway Patrol officers said as they approached the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard they drove into the path of an oncoming semi-truck.

"I want to know what he went through in that moment if he went through any pain," said Lucio.

According to the family, the two were as close as brothers. Casey graduated from Tulare Western High School and Giovanni just started his junior year there. Both of them played for the football team.

The family now remembering the two through photographs and memories.

For Lucio, it's the little things that meant the most.

"I would love it when he would call me dad, every time and the way he said it," he said. "Hey dad, watch this and I would love when he would say that. that was my favorite part."

Tulare Western High School will have counselors available for students this Monday.

On this upcoming Friday night football game, the school plans on holding a moment of silence to honor Casey and Giovanni.

Meanwhile, the family says they're grateful for the communities support and prayers. The Bernardo's have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs.
