Family reunited with headstone stolen years ago found in dry canal bed in Fresno County

A family was reunited on Monday with the headstone of a family member. The headstone was found in a dry canal bed in Dinuba.According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, on January 4, someone found the headstone in a canal near Monson Avenue and Dinuba Avenue near the city of Dinuba.The Sheriff's Office put a call out on Facebook asking for the public's help identifying the family to whom it belonged.A few days later, the post was updated thanking the community for their help and that deputies are arranging the return of the headstone to the family.A person on the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Facebook page posted a comment, saying the headstone was his father's and said it had been stolen years ago from Manning and Hills Valley and had been replaced.