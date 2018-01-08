Family reunited with headstone stolen years ago found in dry canal bed in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --A family was reunited on Monday with the headstone of a family member. The headstone was found in a dry canal bed in Dinuba.
According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, on January 4, someone found the headstone in a canal near Monson Avenue and Dinuba Avenue near the city of Dinuba.
The Sheriff's Office put a call out on Facebook asking for the public's help identifying the family to whom it belonged.
A few days later, the post was updated thanking the community for their help and that deputies are arranging the return of the headstone to the family.
A person on the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Facebook page posted a comment, saying the headstone was his father's and said it had been stolen years ago from Manning and Hills Valley and had been replaced.