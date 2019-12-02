Family science teacher accused of oral sex with student

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- A Texas high school teacher faces charges after authorities said she performed oral sex on a student in her classroom, according to court documents.

Randi Chaverria, 36, is charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. According to court documents, the student said Chaverria had sexual contact with him, including performing oral sex on him two times in her classroom in October.

The Round Rock High School principal confirmed Chaverria resigned from her teaching position on Nov. 19, according to the documents. An email sent to parents by school officials stated they were first notified about the allegations on Nov. 18, according to Austin ABC affiliate KVUE-TV.

The Round Rock ISD Facebook page lists Chaverria as a family science teacher who was named secondary teacher of the year for the district.

