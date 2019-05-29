Family seeks answers after gunman opens fire on woman in North Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "My sister is fighting her life," said Bryana Orozco. "I just want somebody to speak up."
A 26-year-old woman is on life support after being shot in the head in a North Fresno parking lot.
Brittany Lopez's family, heartbroken, as they plead for help in finding the suspect responsible.
"My sister would speak for anybody," Orozco said. "That's why I'm speaking for her."
Police say Lopez was in a car with Tyrone Williams in front of the Elbasha Grill and Lounge Sunday night when a black car pulled up next to them and opened fire, striking Lopez.
In an attempt to escape, they say Williams drove to a nearby gas station at Blackstone and Ashlan Avenues.
Nearby surveillance cameras caught their car pulling in, and someone running inside.
A store clerk says Williams came in asking to call 911. Shortly after, emergency crews arrived.
Authorities say Williams was the victim's boyfriend, but Lopez's sister, Bryana Orozco, says that isn't the case.
"That wasn't her boyfriend. She was never part of a gang or any gang stuff," she said. "She's outgoing; she'd go out and have fun. Not with those kind of people."
The Elbasha Lounge managers say they were hosting a party that had at least 50 guests Sunday night, yet investigators say many of those guests aren't cooperating.
They also say Williams, who is a gang member, is refusing to work with the police.
Orozco says she's not sure how her sister even knows Williams.
"There's some things where he showed up at her house," she said. "We don't know the details of who he is, or where he came from."
For now, she remains at her sister's bedside at Community Regional Medical Center, waiting and hoping for the best.
"She lights up the room. She's beautiful. She's the best," Orozco said. "It's just waiting to make sure she pulls through."
Police say they still do not have a suspect description or releasable surveillance video at this time.
If you were at the hookah lounge party, or have any information, you're asked to call Fresno Police.
