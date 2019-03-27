dog attack

Family member shares memories of beloved 2-year-old days after vicious dog attack

Family members of the little boy killed in a vicious dog attack last Friday in Southeast Fresno are sharing memories of their 2-year-old.

Jaysiah Chavez died after two rottweilers got into his grandparent's front yard and attacked him.

His grandfather was able to get the dogs off the toddler, but it was too late.

Tuesday, Jaysiah's aunt and uncle spoke on behalf of the family to thank the community for the outpouring of support.

They asked not to speak about the attack, but instead, focus on Jaysiah's life and the loving little boy who would light up a room.

"When I would come to my sister's house, he was very quiet, but he would always have a big smile on his face, and it would bring one to your face," said Rocio Lopez.

Jaysiah's family says they appreciate the community's kindness and generosity.
