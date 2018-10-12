HURRICANE MICHAEL

VIDEO: Family salvages what they can from home pummeled by Hurricane Michael

EMBED </>More Videos

Drone footage captured by a CNN crew showed one Panama City family picking through the wreckage on the upper floor of a part of their home. (CNN)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --
As Floridians began to return home after mammoth Hurricane Michael tore through the Panhandle, families around the area were tasked with salvaging what they can from the wreckage.

Drone footage captured by a CNN crew showed one Panama City family picking through the wreckage on the upper floor of their badly damaged home. Part of the building's roof and ceilings had been completely ripped off by the storm, leaving the home's interior rooms clearly visible from the outside.

Three family members were seen sorting through what appeared to be a bedroom, where a bed, dresser and television were clearly visible amid the wreckage. A spiral staircase leading down to the floor beneath was also still intact, as were a washing machine and dryer.

Damage was widespread across Panama City and other parts of the panhandle. Tyndall Air Force Base suffered catastrophic damage, and nearby Mexico Beach was nearly wiped off the map when Michael blew ashore there on Wednesday with devastating 155 mph winds.
EMBED More News Videos

Hurricane Michael damage: Videos, photos show 'catastrophic' destruction in Panama City Beach, Mexico Beach and more (1 of 9)

Hurricane Michael's high winds topple Florida freight train

Hurricane Michael's winds were strong enough to blow a freight train off its tracks in Panama City, Florida.

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfloridahurricane michaelstorm damagewind damagesevere weatherhurricane
HURRICANE MICHAEL
Tyndall AFB suffers "catastrophic damage" from Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael: Remembering the victims
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
How to help Hurricane Michael victims
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
More hurricane michael
Top Stories
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Woman hit and killed by pickup truck identified
Ryan Lochte counseled for alcohol use, lawyer says
Fatal car crash causes traffic jam on Highway 145 in Madera
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Ex-Anaheim teacher apparently kills self during molestation trial
Reedley Fiesta kicks off as it celebrates 50 years of the frog jump
California condor shot and killed in Tulare County, $15,000 reward offered
Show More
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
Mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
Will these electric scooters make a comeback? Fresno City Council debates the matter
School bus ends up in swimming pool after crash near Orlando
Crew member dies on set of Mister Rogers movie in Pa.
More News