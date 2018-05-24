Family speaks out against release of convicted killer

The sister of a man killed 38 years ago spoke with Action News Wednesday about the potential release of his killer.A state board approved parole for Michael Morganti's killer David Weidert in March; now it is in the governor's hands.Morganti's sister Vicki Van Duyne says though Weidert claims he is rehabilitated after nearly four decades in prison, that is not enough."People can be rehabilitated; this isn't one of them. I'm scared for the public, and I'm scared for my family."Morganti was kidnapped, tortured, and stabbed before being buried alive.Local law enforcement officials are urging Governor Jerry Brown to block his parole.This is the second board to grant parole for Weidert in the last three years.Weidert's attorney says his client is "regretful, remorseful and has rehabilitated himself during his prison sentence.