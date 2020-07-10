society

Fresno family surprises grandmother at nursing home for 80th birthday

A family gathered in northeast Fresno to help celebrate the birthdays of their mother and grandmother.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family gathered in northeast Fresno to help celebrate the birthdays of their mother and grandmother.

Family and friends of Janice Kelley met at the Cedarbrook Memory Care Home on Cedar and Nees Avenues to make sure she felt loved.

Kelley has dementia but has never celebrated her birthday without family.

Her daughter says it would be comforting for the family if they knew their mom realized she's loved on her 80th birthday.

"There's always a way to make someone feel special, and that's what I wanted. I just wanted my mom to know she was loved," said Pam Watson.

Janice Kelley is a retired fourth-grade teacher who taught generations of children in Easton for more than 40 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno northeastsocial distancingbirthdaysocietyfamilygood newscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Teen robbed at gunpoint selling water gets help from community
Harvard and MIT sue over ICE rule on international students
'Blackout Day 2020' encourages shoppers to buy from Black-owned businesses
Houston siblings start black-owned subscription box
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kingsburg firefighter, wife accused of abusing 5-year-old son
Authorities investigating homicide in eastern Fresno County
Firebaugh community comes together to help toddler fighting cancer
Central California coronavirus cases
Racist rant: Consequences and an apology after Fresno bar incident
13 people contract COVID-19 at Livingston Foster Farms facility
Tulare Co. officers helping in search for 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera
Show More
FUSD urges parents to decide on how their kids will learn
Some CA inmates will earn 12 weeks credit for good behavior during COVID-19
Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible: WHO
Fresno Police identify 21-year-old man murdered in random attack
9 residents, 2 staff members contract COVID-19 at Madera nursing center
More TOP STORIES News