Fresno family surprises grandmother at nursing home for 80th birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family gathered in northeast Fresno to help celebrate the birthdays of their mother and grandmother.Family and friends of Janice Kelley met at the Cedarbrook Memory Care Home on Cedar and Nees Avenues to make sure she felt loved.Kelley has dementia but has never celebrated her birthday without family.Her daughter says it would be comforting for the family if they knew their mom realized she's loved on her 80th birthday."There's always a way to make someone feel special, and that's what I wanted. I just wanted my mom to know she was loved," said Pam Watson.Janice Kelley is a retired fourth-grade teacher who taught generations of children in Easton for more than 40 years.