KJE Tiny Homes has been hard at work to finish a 40-foot tiny home.
Jason Englebright, with KJE Tiny Homes, said a woman in Clovis donated the money for a tiny home to be built for a family who lost everything in the deadly Camp Fire in Paradise.
"It means the world to me. It's amazing, when we got that phone call, we just looked at each other. There are good people out there. We are just amazed and blown away about it," he said.
The Tiny Home has three separate bedroom spaces, a kitchen, a bathroom and a living room area.
Englebright said the family is eager to move in.
"They've been wanting to see it but I haven't shown them much," he explained.
Englebright added this is probably his best design since and has put in 10 to 12 hour shifts with his team to get this done.
"To be honest, I can't wait to deliver it," Englebright said.
The tiny home will be on the road by Friday night to make its way to Butte County.
He explained getting a tiny home can mean a fresh start, especially after so much devastation.
"It's tough. I just think they are a lucky family. There is a lot of people out there that lost their home. They had guardian angels. Somebody stepped up, found them and paid for this house for them," he said.
This specific home costs over $90,000.
Once they deliver it they hope to continue helping families who lost everything in the Camp Fire.
He mentioned they haven't finished the tiny home they were going to donate to a family back in November because they've only raised $5,000 out of their $50,000 goal. However, they are still determined to finish the home.
"Well look at this house, I mean it's amazing a person can start over and get their life back on track," Englebright said.
If you are interested in donating click here.
