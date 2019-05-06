mother's day

40 percent of moms fake reactions to gifts, study finds

If your mom's reaction to your Mother's Day gift doesn't feel genuine, your hunch might be right. A 2018 study found that 40 percent of moms fake it.

The study, which was commissioned by Groupon, asked 2,000 adult Americans a variety of questions about mom's big day, including what mom really wants and her most likely reaction if her gift is not what she was hoping for.

Here are the five most common reactions when mom is faking it, according to the study:

5. "I really needed one of these"
4. "Wow, this is great"
3. "I love it"
2."Aww!"

1. "Thank you"

The average person spends $75 on the holiday, the study found, but mom might be satisfied with something worth less than that. Here are the top five things mom really wants, according to the study:

5. A card
4. A family trip
3. A homemade item

2. Brunch
1. Something with a sentimental meaning

The study also asked about sibling rivalry. Two-thirds of respondents said they check what their brothers and sisters are planning to get, and more than half of those with a sibling will try to one-up them and get a better gift. The middle child might try the hardest, as the study found they spend the most money on presents.

OnePoll conducted the study on behalf of Groupon to help the coupon site promote its Mother's Day offerings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinggroupongift ideasmother's dayshoppingstudy
RELATED
What moms really want for Mother's Day
MOTHER'S DAY
Romantic feud leads to Mother's Day murder, but who fired first?
Fresno Mother's Day murder followed a fight over a woman
Mother's Day Makeovers Free of Charge
Woman poses as nurse to surprise best friend in hospital on Mother's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News