FAMILY & PARENTING

8-year-old helps elderly woman up the stairs in random act of kindness

EMBED </>More Videos

Maurice Adams Jr. asked his mom if he could step out to help the woman up the stairs. (Riley Duncan/Facebook)

A beautiful moment was captured in Milledgeville, Georgia, when an 8-year-old boy assisted an elderly woman up the stairs in a random act of kindness.

Riley Duncan posted a video of the boy on Facebook with the caption "Thank God for our youth."

The young boy, named Maurice Adams Jr., was leaving a high school graduation with his mom and sister when he saw the woman crossing the street, according to WSB-TV.

His mother, Contricia Hill, said he asked if he could step out of the car to help. She was unaware that anyone was filming the act of kindness.

"It's touching. It's very touching," she told WSB-TV. "(It just shows) respect and raising your kids right goes a long way."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfeel goodact of kindnesselderly womanbuzzworthy
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News