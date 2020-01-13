Family & Parenting

Australian firefighter reunites with daughters in heartwarming video

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia -- A heartwarming reunion between an Australian firefighter and his two daughters was caught on video.

Brooke Munro captured the moment her daughters, Ruby and Arkie, are seen running toward their father, Colin Munro, after he pulls into the driveway.

The family has been staying at Colin's parents' house after being evacuated from their own home on December 26th due to the bushfires.

The caption to the video, which was posted on Instagram, read, "It's been 11 long days since we last saw him. Fighting these blasted fires since late November."

"After several evacuations and many sleepless nights, the family, including the dog, were thrilled to be reunited," Brooke told Storyful.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingreunionaustraliafirewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed in east central Fresno; second homicide last weekend
2 bodies found on houseboat on Lake McClure ID'd as La Grange and Merced natives
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
43-year-old man identified as central Fresno homicide victim
1 hospitalized for burns after southeast Fresno house fire
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Merced Co. coroner looking for family of deceased 55-year-old man
Show More
Teen arrested after crashing stolen car in Porterville
California police say missing 11-year-old boy found dead
Matchbox Twenty coming to Fresno in September
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Life-threatening flu case leaves 4-year-old girl blind: family
More TOP STORIES News