Family & Parenting

Ayesha Curry claps back after person says her infant son should be on a diet

SAN FRANCISCO -- Ayesha Curry fired back at a body-shamer who suggested putting her 10-month-old son on a diet.

It started when the Bay Area chef and entrepreneur shared a family photo on Instagram.



She posted it after her husband, Stephen Curry, and brother-in-law, Seth Curry, competed during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals.

In the picture, Ayesha is holding her son, Canon.

A social media user suggested putting him on a diet to control his weight.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry responds to critics on social media on feeling 'insecure'

Ayesha instantly shut down the user, saying "Excuse you? No. Just no."

Others on Instagram backed Ayesha.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsan franciscoayesha currybabysocial mediabody shamingstephen curry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News