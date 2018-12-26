FAMILY & PARENTING

Christmas miracle: Atlanta couple adopts 7 boys

An Atlanta family grew quite a bit this Christmas. Candice and Larry Logan adopted seven children.

"Every year I pray and ask God for a child," Candice said.

On Christmas 2018, that prayer was answered.

The Logans adopted seven boys, all aged between 3 and 10, from the same family. All seven of the boys are cousins--with one set of four being brothers, and the other three being brothers.

"I remember telling her, 'I don't know how this is going to play out if we're going to get to adopt these kids or not,'" Larry said.

The answer was yes. The Logans finished adopting all seven of the cousins just before Christmas.
