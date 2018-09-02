U.S. & WORLD

Co-workers discover they are actually father and son

EMBED </>More Videos

Co-workers discover they are actually father and son. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 2, 2018.

A pair of co-workers in Wisconsin made an amazing discovery.

They found out they're not just friends, as it turns out, they're also father and son.

Nathan Boos knew he was adopted, and his adoptive parents knew who his biological parents were, but since Nathan never asked, they never told him.

Then one day, his mom stopped over and told him he was Facebook friends with his biological dad.

Turns out both men are truck drivers for the same company, and have worked together for two years.

"It's still kind of a shock, and there are days I'm not sure exactly what to say or how to act, I mean he is my son but we didn't have that father-son relationship growing up, and then we became working partners before we knew who we really were," says Robert Degaro.

"We're just taking one day at a time, one mile at a time as we say," says Nathan Boos.

Both men say the reunion has brought them a sense of peace, and they plan to continue building their relationship.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News