U.S. & WORLD

Man uses elaborate corn maze to propose to girlfriend in New York

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Drexler had the entire maze mapped out on graph paper, using the corn rows as a guide.

FABIUS, New York --
One man in central New York went all out to ask for his girlfriend's hand in marriage.

Travis Drexler used his family's corn maze at Springside Farm in Fabius to pop the question.

"Travis just makes me wake up, and I'll probably end up crying, makes me wake up each day wanting to be the best possible version of myself for him," bride-to-be Allie Randall said.

He decided back in January that she was "the one" and put a plan into action.

"I just can't put into words, she's just beyond perfect for me," Drexler said.

Drexler had the entire maze mapped out on graph paper, using the corn rows as a guide.

He showed his bride-to-be a drone picture that read, "Allie will you marry me?"

"I think I had to read it about five or six times before I realized, holy cow, I'm the Allie that's in that picture," Randall said.

It may be kind of "corny," but the happy couple can't wait to take on the maze of life together.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familywedding proposalweddingfarmingu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News