Family & Parenting

Couple adopts 7 siblings, adding to their family of 12

DERBY, Kansas -- First there were 10. Then there were 17.

A Kansas family almost doubled on National Siblings Day, when they adopted seven children.

The brothers and sisters are all from the same family.

Gary and Lisa Fulbright already had ten other children when they opened their doors, and their hearts, to these new additions. They range in ages from 3 to 12 years old.

The Fulbrights told KAKE that they're on a mission from God to care for these children.

Emerson is the oldest child in the family. She will be 13 next week. She said she loves having a dad, because she doesn't know her biological father.

"My mom would leave me for days at a time without being home, and I don't know my dad. He's in Mexico, so it's nice having a dad here I can spend time with," Emerson said.

The siblings were foster children. It's rare that children, especially this many from the same family, are adopted together.

For Gary and Lisa, they're not focusing on how many more mouths they have to feed.

They said they're going to love their new children who have a forever home with them - and are looking forward to all their future grandchildren!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingkansassocietyadoptionu.s. & worldfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News