FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple makes history with birth of rare quintuplets in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

A New Jersey couple and their team of doctors have made history after the successful delivery of healthy quintuplets.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
A New Jersey couple and their team of doctors have made history after the successful delivery of healthy quintuplets.

Abla Boutaba and Salim Mostefaoui welcomed five babies -- three girls and two boys -- via C-section at Jersey City Medical Center on Jan. 6. This marks the first delivery of quintuplets in Hudson County.

A team of obstetricians, anesthesiologists, neonatologists, nursing staff, respiratory therapists and cardiologists worked together to help plan Boutaba's delivery.

In total, more than 50 experts were on hand to help -- 10 for each baby -- to ensure a safe delivery for Boutaba at 27 and a half weeks.

"Our team met weekly to organize, practice and simulate drills for a smooth and safe delivery of all five babies," said Lance Bruck, MD, FACOG, FACS, Chairman, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Jersey City Medical Center. "The safety of mom and baby is our highest priority."

Boutaba and all five babies are said to be doing well while they continue to recover in the NICU.

"They are doing beyond well, all five of them," said Dr. Bruck. "They are all breathing on their own and with birth weights that ranged from a little over 600 grams to a little over 1,000 grams, I would say they're doing phenomenally."

Health officials say the odds of having quintuplets are extremely rare. In 2017, there were only 49 sets of quintuplets or higher order births born in the United States.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyrare birthbirthparentinghealthJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
4th grader saves sister's life by calling 911
Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
Meet the south Valley's first baby of 2019 - Santiago
Marine surprises sister at college graduation
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
Toddler found dead in freezing temperatures
Experiencing more robocalls? 'Do Not Call' service down due to shutdown
Hugh Grant pleads for return of script stolen from his car
'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors mark decade of thankfulness
Video archives: See the 'Miracle on the Hudson' as it unfolded
Family asks for changes to McKinley Ave. after bicyclist killed
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
Show More
Both directions of I-5 over Grapevine reopen after snow halts traffic
Hazmat incident in Tower District linked to fentanyl overdose
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
Here's how PG&E filing for bankruptcy may affect you
Labor contract dispute could leave some doctors at Saint Agnes out of job
More News