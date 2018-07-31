U.S. & WORLD

Upstate New York couple married 78 years die 2 days apart

(Don Elliot/Elizabeth Officer via AP)

DELMAR, New York --
An upstate New York couple born two years and two days apart and married 78 years has died within two days of each other.

According to their family, 98-year-old Evelyn Bennett Drake died July 20 and 100-year-old Gilbert Orzell Drake passed away two days later. Both died of natural causes with their family by their sides at the couple's home in Delmar, an Albany suburb.

The family says said Evelyn would've turned 99 on Aug. 8, while her husband would've been 101 on Aug. 10. Granddaughter Elizabeth Officer says the Drakes were married Oct. 13, 1939.

In addition to their two sons and a daughter, the Drakes are survived by Officer and four other grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A private graveside family service is planned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyelderlylovemarriageu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News