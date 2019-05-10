mother's day

Deployed dad surprises family, meets baby for the first time

NEW YORK -- A first-time mother got the surprise of a lifetime when her deployed husband surprised her live on television and met his infant daughter for the very first time.

On "Good Morning America" Friday morning, Cassie Whelan was told that her husband, Sgt. Josh Sarpu, was coming to her live via Skype from a military base in Texas. Sarpu, a medevac crew chief for the National Guard, was called to serve in Iraq a year ago. At the time of his deployment, Whelan was six months pregnant with their first child.

Whelan and her young daughter stood before a large video screen with a live feed of Sarpu, who said he was excited to meet his daughter for the first time when he returned home in a few days.

"It's been a long time coming. I can't say anything more than that I love you so much, honey," Sarpu said. "Thank you for everything you do. Thank you for taking care of the baby."

"You know what -- can we move the wall?" a visibly emotional Sarpu asked, and the wall in front of Whelan cleared the stage to reveal Sarpu standing behind.



Sarpu and Whelan then tearfully hugged, and Sarpu got to hold his daughter for the first time.

"I thought I would spend [Mother's Day] alone," Whelan said. "It's going to be even better now."

"I'm so thankful that everything worked out and everybody came together," Sarpu added.

MORE MOTHER'S DAY: Meghan Markle and other celebrity moms who've welcomed new babies this year
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back at some of the famous moms and dads who have been blessed with new additions so far this year



ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingmother's dayfun stuffsoldier surprisefeel goodgood morning america
MOTHER'S DAY
Romantic feud leads to Mother's Day murder, but who fired first?
Fresno Mother's Day murder followed a fight over a woman
Mother's Day Makeovers Free of Charge
Woman poses as nurse to surprise best friend in hospital on Mother's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News