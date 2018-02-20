Dinuba Police searching for 2 missing students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --UPDATE: Both teens have been found.
Two students Destiny Ramirez, 13, and Cruzito Jimenez, 12, were reported missing to Dinuba Police Department.
They were both last seen leaving for school at approximately 7:30 a.m. Neither reported to school and have not been seen or heard from since.
Description of Destiny Ramirez
Hispanic female juvenile
4'11", 110 pounds
Long brown hair and brown eyes
Last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with maroon, white and black zigzag leggings.
Description of Cruzito Jimenez
Hispanic male juvenile
5'-02", 110 pounds, thin build
Long black hair and brown eyes
Last seen wearing a black shirt, black hoodie with skull, jeans, and black high top shoes.
Jimenez has been known to frequent Porterville. Anyone with any information is urged to call the Dinuba Police Department at (559) 591-5911.