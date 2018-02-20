Dinuba Police searching for 2 missing students

UPDATE: Both teens have been found.Two students Destiny Ramirez, 13, and Cruzito Jimenez, 12, were reported missing to Dinuba Police Department.They were both last seen leaving for school at approximately 7:30 a.m. Neither reported to school and have not been seen or heard from since.Hispanic female juvenile4'11", 110 poundsLong brown hair and brown eyesLast seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with maroon, white and black zigzag leggings.Hispanic male juvenile5'-02", 110 pounds, thin buildLong black hair and brown eyesLast seen wearing a black shirt, black hoodie with skull, jeans, and black high top shoes.Jimenez has been known to frequent Porterville. Anyone with any information is urged to call the Dinuba Police Department at (559) 591-5911.