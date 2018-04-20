BUZZWORTHY

Family welcomes 14th son: 'I can't imagine not doing this'

For most, the idea of having 14 children - especially when they're all boys - may seem a bit overwhelming. But for one Michigan family, it has become their destiny. (Credit: Schwandts family)

ROCKFORD, Michigan --
For most, the idea of having 14 children - especially when they're all boys - may seem a bit overwhelming. But for one Michigan family, it has become their destiny.

On Wednesday, Jay and Kateri Schwandt welcomed their 14th son into the world - yes, 14th - and dad said he couldn't be more proud.

The couple decided not to find out the gender of the baby until it was born.

The 13 other boys, the eldest of which is 25, told Good Morning America that they were pretty split on whether they wanted another brother or a sister.

"We really savored this one," Jay said, noting that the high school sweethearts are realistically at the end of their baby-making days. "Every little kick, every moment felt special."

As for a name, baby Schwandt doesn't have one - yet.

"We've narrowed it down to just a couple."

So, does the couple miss having girls around?

Not really, five of their boys have girlfriends, and the couple said it's like they are part of the family.
