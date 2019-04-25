Fresno boasts a fun lineup of family-friendly events this weekend

Asian Family Education Conference

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From fencing to mini golf, these events and deals will win approval from everyone in the family.---From the event description:Saturday, April 27, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Fresno Pacific University, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave.FreeFrom the Legend Music Sound Stage deal description:Legend Music Sound Stage, 3821 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno High-Roeding$12.50From the Fresno Fencing Academy deal description:Fresno Fencing Academy, 5717 N. First St., Hoover$39.50From the Ghost Golf deal description:Ghost Golf, 5179 N. Blackstone Ave., Bullard$15. Other ticket options are available.---