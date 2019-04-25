Family & Parenting

Fresno boasts a fun lineup of family-friendly events this weekend

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From fencing to mini golf, these events and deals will win approval from everyone in the family.

Asian Family Education Conference





From the event description:

For a motivational and inspiring time, come join this educational event on Friday. Intended for all parents, students and the community.

When: Saturday, April 27, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Fresno Pacific University, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Music lesson at Legend Music Sound Stage





From the Legend Music Sound Stage deal description:


Accomplished music instructors present the basics of playing an instrument in concise, easy-to-digest lessons. The 30-minute music lessons include the choice of guitar, voice, saxophone or clarinet.

Where: Legend Music Sound Stage, 3821 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno High-Roeding

Price: $12.50

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Introductory fencing course at Fresno Fencing Academy





From the Fresno Fencing Academy deal description:

Fencing neophytes learn basic foil and footwork during a course led by a coach trained in the Ukraine. Sign up now for the three-week introductory course.

Where: Fresno Fencing Academy, 5717 N. First St., Hoover

Price: $39.50


Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Mini golf at Ghost Golf





From the Ghost Golf deal description:

Crumbling gothic architecture, ominous crypts and spooky skeletons coalesce in a family-friendly graveyard-themed indoor mini-golf course. The whole family can enjoy a round of mini golf on a course filled with spooky attractions.

Where: Ghost Golf, 5179 N. Blackstone Ave., Bullard

Price: $15. Other ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
