Fresno boasts a fun lineup of family-friendly events this weekend

---
Asian Family Education Conference
From the event description:
For a motivational and inspiring time, come join this educational event on Friday. Intended for all parents, students and the community.
When: Saturday, April 27, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Fresno Pacific University, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Music lesson at Legend Music Sound Stage
From the Legend Music Sound Stage deal description:
Accomplished music instructors present the basics of playing an instrument in concise, easy-to-digest lessons. The 30-minute music lessons include the choice of guitar, voice, saxophone or clarinet.
Where: Legend Music Sound Stage, 3821 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno High-Roeding
Price: $12.50
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Introductory fencing course at Fresno Fencing Academy
From the Fresno Fencing Academy deal description:
Fencing neophytes learn basic foil and footwork during a course led by a coach trained in the Ukraine. Sign up now for the three-week introductory course.
Where: Fresno Fencing Academy, 5717 N. First St., Hoover
Price: $39.50
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Mini golf at Ghost Golf
From the Ghost Golf deal description:
Crumbling gothic architecture, ominous crypts and spooky skeletons coalesce in a family-friendly graveyard-themed indoor mini-golf course. The whole family can enjoy a round of mini golf on a course filled with spooky attractions.
Where: Ghost Golf, 5179 N. Blackstone Ave., Bullard
Price: $15. Other ticket options are available.
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
---
