HALLOWEEN

Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest

EMBED </>More Videos

These pint-sized patients at Advocate Children's Hospital are all dressed up for Halloween!

CHICAGO --
Babies at Advocate Children's Hospital in suburban Chicago dressed up Monday as part of the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Costume Contest.

The hospital hosts the annual contest to bring a bit of fun and normalcy to the parents of babies hospitalized on their first Halloween.

The public can vote on their favorite costume until noon November 1 on the hospital's Facebook page. The winning families will receive a Target gift card.

This year, more than 40 babies joined the contest with parents transforming the preemies into pumpkins, mermaids, superheroes and even "Where's Waldo?"

The participating babies ranged in age from less than one day old to three months old.

The NICU is where critically ill infants are cared for after experiencing a premature birth or other medical complications. Sometimes they are there for months of intensive care.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyhalloweenbabyhealthPark RidgeOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
Candyman: A real-life Houston Halloween horror story
Meet the Ghost Photographer: A Hollywood exec turned psychic
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
Lunch box revolution
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Fresno Police officer recovering after terrible crash, concern remains for his wife
Hindu cultural center set to open Summer of 2019 in Northeast Fresno
Health Watch: Battling bladder cancer with Gemcitabine
China Peak looking to hire hundreds of employees for the winter season
More marijuana dispensaries could pop up in Atwater
Episcopal church battle over Fresno real estate, gay clergy leads to trial
Blown circuit-breaker to blame for brief delay during Fresno State's game against Hawaii
Consumer Watch: Make the most of your next doctor's appointment
Show More
Yosemite Park Rangers identify couple who fell from Taft Point
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for registered sex offender
Tedford downplays Bulldogs' ranking
Student shot, killed at North Carolina high school; suspect in custody
Fresno woman dies shortly after giving birth, leaving behind loving family
More News