Need help getting your kid to bed? You can call Mickey Mouse and friends to help

Here are cool things you may not have known about the famous animated character. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If you're the parent of a young Disney fan who has trouble going to bed, we have good news for you. For a limited time, you can call the Disney Store's ''Sleep Shop Hotline'' for a special message from Mickey Mouse and his friends.


The hotline, which will run through the end of August, has messages from five iconic Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy.

Among the messages is a story from Goofy about his day and a question from Minnie Mouse about whether your child brushed their teeth, according to ABC News.

The hotline is toll-free but standard charges apply for cell phones. The hotline is limited to one message per call.

To hear the messages, call 1-877-7-MICKEY.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
