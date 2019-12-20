holiday

The good, the great and how to solve the howling at Santa

The perfect holiday picture with Santa may not always go as planned.

So what do you do to get the picture you want with everyone smiling?

Good Morning America viewers shared some of their top tips.

RELATED: 'Santa doesn't have a color': Santa Larry continues to spread holiday joy around US

Paula Faye Everett from Salem, Illinois said to use video mode on your phone camera and attach your phone to a tripod. They most likely won't even notice they are being recorded and you'll be able to then take snap shots of the video.

"My youngest hates strangers. So I usually wait until the very last second and then drop him in their lap, run off camera and either play 'Baby Shark' or rattle a pack of fruit snacks, and that usually gets him to smile" said fellow GMA viewer, Katie Kolman.

Photographer Karen Haberberg says that when it comes to holiday photos, you can turn those holiday tears into holiday cheer.

"Always make sure that they've eaten and that they're rested," Haberberg said. "Preparing your kids. Also prepare yourself. Even if the photo doesn't come out perfectly or what you had envisioned, it might still be a great holiday photo."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingholidaysanta clauschristmasu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
The Ark hosts a special ice skate for adults with special needs.
When to watch Charlie Brown Christmas specials on ABC
New York City's favorite Holiday Train show is back!
Ice skate on a rooftop with skyline views of NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team
Aerosol can left on heater causes explosion at Sanger home
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Jury decides former Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy "not guilty" in accidental shooting of supervisor
Local residents take air pollution concerns to Valley Air board meeting
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate
Ford recalls 600,000 midsize cars in US to fix brake problem
Show More
Fire injuries and illnesses have increased in Valley, doctors claim
Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker
43 officers honored for going above and beyond the call of duty
Two Corcoran correctional officers recovering from injuries in Tulare Co. crash
Clovis East High School sets goal to collect 50,000 cans for Christmas
More TOP STORIES News