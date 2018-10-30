HALLOWEEN

How to participate in Jimmy Kimmel's annual Halloween candy prank

(Randy Holmes/ABC)

Once again this year, Jimmy Kimmel is asking parents to ruin their child's Halloween -- but only for a moment -- by telling them they ate all the candy and recording the reaction.


For the eighth time, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host is encouraging parents to pull off the prank on their kids in what has become a "cherished Halloween tradition."

All you have to do to participate is:

1) Tell your kids you ate all their Halloween candy and record their reaction
2) Upload the video to YouTube with the title, 'Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy'
3) Keep an eye on your messages to see if the show reaches out to you

Kids who have fallen for it in the past have run the gamut of emotions from angry to devastated to forgiving, though after it's been out there for so many years, some of them are starting to wise up to it.

See highlights from the prank in 2017, 2016 and 2015.
