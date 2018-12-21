FAMILY & PARENTING

Awkward Family Christmas: 5 tips to survive small talk with relatives

EMBED </>More Videos

The holidays are upon us and finding ways to stay calm during a political debate with family members may make or break your experience.

Emily Sowa
NEW YORK --
The winter holidays are approaching and with them come copious amounts of family time... Lots of family time.

While spending time with family can reaffirm the bonds of love and togetherness, it can also be a minefield of dangerous conversation topics.

After the light "how are you's" and the "how's work" comes the real conversations that most people want to avoid:

POLITICS
DATING
FINANCES
and MORE!

I sat down with Teresa Grella-Hillebrand, the Director of the Counseling and Mental Health Professions Clinic at Hofstra University, and Teresa has seen it all!

From family clashes to that weird uncle you get stuck talking to after too much wine to sibling rivalries.

Teresa broke down the top issues for this year's holiday season and how to navigate them to have an enjoyable, memorable holiday break.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyholidayfamilyfoodNew York CityNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom creates Santa letter for kids with parents working Christmas
Watch: Sweet compilation of man greeting granddaughter
Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?
Why do we kiss under mistletoe?
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Valley man talks about blowing the whistle on doctor accused of botched surgeries
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Authorities call for changes to sanctuary state law after Tulare County rampage
Two teens arrested for kidnapping man, stealing his car in Dinuba
Effort underway to make safer lithium-ion car batteries to help prevent fires
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Show More
Yosemite's ski area, formerly known as Badger Pass, opens early
Fresno Police hunt suspects in series of store break-ins
President Trump tells House GOP he won't sign Senate bill to avoid government shutdown
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
25-year-old man shot and killed in Armona
More News