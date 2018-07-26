FAMILY & PARENTING

Is it safe to put your child's name on backpacks?

Is it safe to put names on kids' things? Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 24, 2018. (WPVI)

A debate was sparked when a 6abc colleague wanted to get a jump-start on the school year - should you add your children's names to their backpacks or not?

Everything is all about the monogram these days, with parents proudly displaying their child's name on just about anything.

Search for backpacks on the internet and a ton of options pop up.

A mother who works at 6abc posted a picture on social media of the one she was considering for her son and that's when a very in-depth debate about safety began.

Some parents said they worry about stranger danger and predators who could easily know a child's name and gain familiarity.

A local bus driver chimed in saying the school she works for doesn't allow names on backpacks for those very safety reasons.

Others say their schools require them to make items easy to identify.

What do you think?
