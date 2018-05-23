U.S. & WORLD

Judge orders 30-year-old man to move out of parents' Syracuse home

EMBED </>More Videos

Gio Benitez reports that the man says he is not a burden.

Gio Benitez
SYRACUSE, New York --
30-year-old Michael Rotondo is speaking out hours after a New York judge ordered him to move out of his parents' home where he's lived rent-free for the past eight years.

"You're going to make it so that these people can just throw me out instead of letting me stay. I'm not bothering them living here," Michael Rotondo said.

These are the people now suing Rotondo, his very own parents, trying to evict him from their home. On Tuesday, Rotondo, acting as his own attorney, appearing in New York's Supreme Court claiming that his parents should have given him six months to find alternate housing. It's a point the judge called "outrageous."

"I'm not a burden to them in the home. They don't provide laundry or food. It's really a moot point for them to seek me to be ejected," Rotondo said.

In court documents, Mark and Christina Rotondo say they tried for months to get their unemployed son to move out. They sent him five letters asking him to leave, and gave him $1,100 so he could find a place to stay.

"One of the things that they mentioned in that letter in several of those letters is we want you to go and get a job right. Have you done that?" Benitez asked.

"No. I have. I've got a business that I that I get income from. And I'm expecting that I will be able to. Overwhelmingly, I can't imagine it to be here past three months," Rotondo said.

He says his parents asked him to move after he lost custody of his son eight months ago, when, he says, he needed them most.

"After you lose your son. And then shortly afterwards it's like, 'Hey you lost your son and get out of the house.' I was devastated when I lost my son," Rotondo said. "There's these people who are considering that I just want to stay here forever, I don't want to pay rent. No, I don't like living here at all."

Rotondo plans to appeal the decision.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilycourtlawsuitNew York
(Copyright ©2018 ABC, Inc.)
Related
Parents sue after 30-year-old son refuses to move out
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News