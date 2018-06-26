FAMILY & PARENTING

Kids find adventure at Woodward Park summer camp

The wizarding world of Harry Potter took over Woodward Park Tuesday afternoon. (KFSN)

The wizarding world of Harry Potter took over Woodward Park Tuesday afternoon. The "Original Adventure Camp" is underway. The program is offered through the City of Fresno.

Children ages 5 through 10 participate in a variety of themed days including pirate day, reptile day, and Harry Potter day.

There are several more programs being offered this summer including cartoon adventures camp, BMX camp, and camp survivor.

For more information visit https://parcsonline.fresno.gov/
