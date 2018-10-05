Latino Life: Free Resource Fair for All Seniors and Caregivers

If you are a senior citizen or caring for an elderly loved one, there are resources to assist you.United Japanese Christian Church, Fresno Betsuin & Central California Nikkei Foundation are holding a Senior Resource FairSaturday, October 13, 2018. The fair includes more than 30 service organizations representing a variety of services and programs geared towards the senior community. Attendees can also get on-site hearing testsperformed by the Fresno State Department of Communicative Services and Deaf Studies. Prescriptions to California phones to enable seniors to get free telephones that are adaptive to their hearing needs will be available.Irene Ikeda, public chair for the Senior Resource Fair joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios to discuss the need for the fair and more details about the event.October 13, 20188:30am to 12:30pmFresno Dharma Center2690 E. Alluvial Ave, Fresno, CA 93720(559) 297-1239