LATINO LIFE

Latino Life: Free Resource Fair for All Seniors and Caregivers

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you are a senior citizen or caring for an elderly loved one, there are resources to assist you.

United Japanese Christian Church, Fresno Betsuin & Central California Nikkei Foundation are holding a Senior Resource Fair

Saturday, October 13, 2018. The fair includes more than 30 service organizations representing a variety of services and programs geared towards the senior community. Attendees can also get on-site hearing tests

performed by the Fresno State Department of Communicative Services and Deaf Studies. Prescriptions to California phones to enable seniors to get free telephones that are adaptive to their hearing needs will be available.

Irene Ikeda, public chair for the Senior Resource Fair joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios to discuss the need for the fair and more details about the event.

Senior Resource Fair
October 13, 2018

8:30am to 12:30pm
Fresno Dharma Center
2690 E. Alluvial Ave, Fresno, CA 93720

(559) 297-1239
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilysenior citizenslatino lifeFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LATINO LIFE
Latino Life: New Fresno State Play Tackles Immigration and Friendship Status
Latino Life: Catrinas Come to the Catwalk at Catrinas and Couture Fashion Show
Latino Life: Breast Care Center in Hanford Offers Help and Hope
Latino Life: Rape Counseling Services of Fresno Marks 44 Years of Helping and Healing
More latino life
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Inmate found dead in Tulare County jail
Underprivileged Fresno kids get school clothes shopping spree
Two local high schools put rivalry aside for a good cause
U.S. Forest Service releases cause of the Ferguson Fire
Tulare County Sheriff's office continues fight against large illegal pot grows
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Former Federal District Judge weighs-in on Kavanaugh's confirmation
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
Show More
Key swing votes Sen. Manchin, Sen. Collins back Kavanaugh paving way for confirmation
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
1,940 lbs of marijuana found in Hanford pot bust
DMV working to reduce wait times
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
More News