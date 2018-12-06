FAMILY & PARENTING

Florida man recovering from paralysis stands for first time during marriage proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

A man paralyzed by a rare condition stood for the first time since his diagnosis to propose to the mother of his children.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
A man paralyzed by a rare condition stood for the first time to propose to the mother of his children.

Jacob Newbern popped the question to Mary Batar on Monday -- one day before he returns home as he recovers from paralysis.


Last month, he was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder in which his body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system.

His doctors told "Good Morning America" that he is doing phenomenal and progressing way more than expected.

Newbern now hopes to spread awareness and help others recognize early symptoms.

The couple has three children together, including 10-month-old twin girls and a 3-year-old daughter.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldwedding proposalengagementhealthFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
New toy now plays 'Baby Shark" song
23 sets of twins pose with Santa
Girl writes letter to Santa asking for new kidney for brother
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
Visalia teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Kids escape from North Carolina day care, make their way to highway
New York man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in Southern California
Satanic Temple statue displayed at Illinois state capitol building
Man detained after crashing into back of Fresno Police car
Show More
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
2 killed in wrong-way crash between semi and school bus in Illinois
At-risk missing Visalia man has been found safe
Fresno Police take on the Street Saints in community basketball game
More News