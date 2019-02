Meet the new the 2019 Gerber spokesbaby

Updated an hour ago

HICKORY, N.C. -- One-year-old Kairi Yang from Hickory, North Carolina has been selected as Gerber's 2019 spokesbaby. WTVD-TV reports , there were more than 544,000 entries submitted online.Gerber said Kairi intrigued the judging panel with her "delicate expression and the look of wonder in her eyes."Kairi is a nickname that her mom used in high school. It is also a character from a game called Kingdom Hearts.This adorable little one loves arrowroot cookies, puffs and chicken nuggets.