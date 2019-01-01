Meet the south Valley's first baby of 2019 - Santiago

The South Valley's first baby of 2019 was born mere minutes after the clock struck midnight.Santiago Gonzalez was born at 12.05 a.m. at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.He's eight pounds, three ounces and 20.5 inches in length.This is the Gonzalez's third son.Dad says the feeling of being a father again is hard to explain, but makes him feel warm inside."Her due date was on Christmas, on the 24th. Came a little later? Yeah, New Year's baby," said Rene Gonzalez, the new father.Kaweah Delta has a new app for expecting mothers called Baby & Me.On it, mothers can track important pregnancy milestones and all of their appointments.