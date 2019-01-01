NEW YEAR'S DAY

Meet the south Valley's first baby of 2019 - Santiago

EMBED </>More Videos

The south Valley's first baby of 2019 was born mere minutes after the clock struck midnight.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The South Valley's first baby of 2019 was born mere minutes after the clock struck midnight.

Santiago Gonzalez was born at 12.05 a.m. at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.

He's eight pounds, three ounces and 20.5 inches in length.

This is the Gonzalez's third son.

Dad says the feeling of being a father again is hard to explain, but makes him feel warm inside.

"Her due date was on Christmas, on the 24th. Came a little later? Yeah, New Year's baby," said Rene Gonzalez, the new father.

Kaweah Delta has a new app for expecting mothers called Baby & Me.

On it, mothers can track important pregnancy milestones and all of their appointments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybabybirthrare birthnew year's dayVisalia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YEAR'S DAY
Fresno officers crack down on celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
New Year's Eve parties across the Valley
More new year's day
FAMILY & PARENTING
Marine surprises sister at college graduation
'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot
Christmas miracle: Atlanta couple adopts 7 boys
Reunited father, son celebrate Christmas together for 1st time
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Baby dies after being found in dumpster, 15-year-old mom arrested
Organizations to help employees affected by Downtown Visalia fire
20 firefighters battle Fresno's first blaze of the year
$100,000 worth of comic books stolen from storage unit
Police department offers to test meth for Zika
Fresno officers crack down on celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day
Homeless man killed, another wounded in shooting near Merced
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
Show More
Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at Florida zoo
Fresno police out in full force as Valley rings in the New Year
New Year brings new California laws
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
How to make sure your pets have a warm, happy New Year's Eve
More News