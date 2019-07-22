Family & Parenting

Mom says Indiana water park told her to stop breastfeeding in public

KOKOMO, Ind. -- A mother of four is frustrated after being told she shouldn't breastfeed in public at an Indiana water park.

Kayla Britton says she was at the Kokomo Beach Water Park when a lifeguard told her to stop breastfeeding in public and that she should use the on-site breastfeeding room, WXIN reports.

"I was walking with my toddler from one end of the water park to the other and I was told by a life guard that I was not allowed to feed my baby," said Britton.

Indiana state law allows a mother to breastfeed anywhere the law allows her to be.

"It doesn't matter who's around or not around," Britton said. "I just said 'uh no', and kept on walking because I know my rights. I know the law."

In a statement, city officials say the lifeguard saw Kayla walking through a pool breastfeeding the child. They feared the baby could ingest pool chemicals during the feeding.

However, Britton says she was at the water's edge.

"I'm well over 5 foot tall so I don't think he could be exposed to pool water 5 feet above it," said Britton.

Britton posted on Facebook about the incident.

Frustrated mother says lifeguard at Kokomo Beach Water Park told her to stop breastfeeding in public. Courtesy of WXIN.


She says she hopes it is a teaching moment for other businesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsocietypoolu.s. & worldbreast feeding
RELATED
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
Mom says she was kicked out of pool for breastfeeding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News