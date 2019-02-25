Was it a kind gesture - or overkill?
The mother of a newborn handed out hundreds of gift bags to other passengers before a flight from South Korea to San Francisco to apologize if her baby started crying.
Some people found the gesture kind and heartwarming.
The bags contained earplugs, candy and a note explaining it was 4-month-old Junwoo's first flight.
Other passengers said the baby ended up not even making a peep.
Some parents online say such gestures set up unrealistic expectations for how babies are supposed to behave.
