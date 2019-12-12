New kids' play gym to open in Downtown Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new place for children to learn and play is coming soon to downtown Hanford.
Sensory Rock Play Gym & Therapy is located on Irwin Street, near 8th Street.
Their play gym is for all kids 13 and under, including children with special needs.
The equipment was manufactured by a company called Fun Factory Sensory Gym.
Sensory Rock's owner says the Central Valley deserves a space like theirs.
"I want our community, all families with children, but especially families that work so hard with special needs children to have such hope and joy because their kids are beautiful and we are going to embrace them," said Sensory Rock Owner Sheri Tos.
Sensory Rock was also the recipient of a facade grant from Main Street Hanford.
The gym's grand opening is on Saturday.
For more information on scheduling a play session or tour, click here.
