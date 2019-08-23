Family & Parenting

Newborns dressed up as 'Wizard of Oz' characters at Pa. hospital

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Sunday marks the 80th anniversary of the release of one of the most beloved movies of all time "The Wizard of Oz."

Newborns at Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh were dressed as the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, and Dorothy in honor of the movie that has meant so much to generations of kids and adults.

Jack Minett, son of Brittany and Lewis Minett of Wexford, was the scarecrow.

Andrew Gianettino, son of Jennie and Anthony Gianettino of Peters Township, was the Cowardly Lion.

Genevieve Dunkin, daughter of Taylor and Mark Dunkin of Hampton Township, was Dorothy.

Wesley Lynch, son of Lindsey and Andrew Lynch of Hampton Township, was the Tin Man.

There's no place like home and soon these four babies will find that out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingpa. newsmoviesbabieshospital
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What a Fresno woman is going through after suffering from West Nile Virus
27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento
First West Nile Virus death reported in Fresno County this year
Andy Hall to be announced as new Fresno Police Chief
Deputies investigating after man stabbed at Tachi Palace
100 Fresno businesses told to remove razor wire
14-year-old arrested at Visalia school for making criminal threats
Show More
Crews battle wildfire, 600 acres burned in Redding
Fresno City Council passes measure to combat panhandling
Ontario mother under arrest for death of her 2 daughters
Top exec at Lion Raisins sentenced for criminal threats and having a gun
5.0 earthquake strikes Inyo County, USGS says
More TOP STORIES News