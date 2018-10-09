BEAUTY PRODUCTS

Not your mama's beauty products

Not your Mama's beauty products

The multi-billion dollar baby care business is going luxe with high-end lotions, washes, soaps, and shampoos designed to clean and pamper your little one in style.

Jenny Lilley is all-in. She says money's no object when it comes to her little one, and she loves luxury lotions and other baby care products. "You want them to have the best," she says.

What kinds of things are we talking about? Rose geranium cleansing water, apple blossom face and body cream, and plant-based offerings, including those with avocado and hemp seed oil. Some brands claim to be certified organic.

Premium baby shampoos and skin care are making a mark, some at a premium price. Like Jenny says, "They are more expensive; I feel like you get what you pay for. And I think it's quality over quantity."

Stevie-Anne Kirby is the director of sales for organic skincare products company Erbaviva. She tells us their price reflects how the products are made, adding, "We source ingredients from local farmers and distillers that we truly trust."

While Jenny believes you get what you pay for, pediatric dermatologist Dr. Jamie Weisman says higher price does not always equate to better quality. According to the doctor, "For the most part what you're paying for is the advertising, the brand name and the packaging."

Dr. Weisman says both the luxury and traditional baby care products are generally fine. But, she recommends simple ingredients such as glycerin, says to watch out for irritants like salicylic acid, and stresses even natural fragrances can be allergenic. Also, she says that it's important to check with your baby's doctor.

Jenny says she is happy with her luxe choices and her baby is too. "He loves it," she says.
