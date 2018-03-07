U.S. & WORLD

Nurse adopts severely abused twins

EMBED </>More Videos

Nurse adopts abused twins (KTRK)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
A Florida nurse adopted a pair of twins that were in desperate need of a mother

Jess Hamm knew instinctively she was in love. She first saw Delilah during her nursing shift at Wolfson children's hospital, when the toddler was being rolled into their pediatric intensive care unit.

"My heart was broken. I don't want to cry. She was just so lifeless but she still held onto my finger," said Hamm.

Delilah had broken bones, a skull fracture, and was severely malnourished. Hamm went through the adoption process and learned Delilah had a sister named Caroline, who was also in the hospital.

Hamm said their progress is amazing, "they've been through so much and they're completely different kids. If you had met them when I met them you would be amazed."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionu.s. & worldchild abusegood news
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News