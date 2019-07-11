Family & Parenting

Off-duty officer saves choking baby at Shake Shack in Illinois

SKOKIE, Ill. -- An off-duty police officer jumped into action to help save a baby who was choking in Skokie.

Earol Mora said he was at the Shake Shack at Old Orchard Mall on the afternoon of July 3 when he heard a family in distress.

He said a baby was choking, and the parents were panicking, so he jumped in to perform child CPR.

"I took the baby from the mother and assessed," Mora said. "He was so pale, and gasping for oxygen."

Mora said food came out of the baby's mouth and he started breathing normally again.
