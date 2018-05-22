U.S. & WORLD

Parents sue after 30-year-old son refuses to move out of their Syracuse home

Michael Rotondo's parents say he won't leave the house despite several notices.

Eyewitness News
SYRACUSE, New York --
A 30-year-old man is now being sued by his own parents in Syracuse because he refuses to move out.

Rotondo claims that legally, he wasn't given enough notice to leave.

According to court filings, Rotondo doesn't contribute to the family's expenses and doesn't help out with the chores.

His parents even say they've offered to help him get started on his own.

Rotondo is calling his parent's effort "retaliatory."

Neighbors say they're sad to see such a great family go through this, but admit every parent has a limit.

The family is scheduled to hash it out again in court later this month, about seven weeks before their son's 31st birthday.

Rotondo has apparently asked the court to throw out his parents' request.
