Family & Parenting

Parents, you will sleep again... when your child is 6

EMBED <>More Videos

If you're a parent of a little one who may be wondering "Will I EVER sleep again?" We have answers - and how you take the news will depend on how old your child is.

Updated 2 hours ago
If you're a parent of a little one who may be wondering "Will I EVER sleep again?" We have answers - and how you take the news will depend on how old your child is.

Six.

You will apparently sleep, uninterrupted, again when your kid is six-years-old.

This study in the journal "Sleep" found that the first three months are the hardest, with the most disruptions, which makes sense.

But the almost 5,000 parents surveyed said they still weren't sleeping when their kids started kindergarten, typically at the age of five.

Researchers say the increased responsibilities of parenthood contributed to sleepless nights long after the feeding and diapering days.

And apparently, women lost more sleep than men, losing about 41 minutes of sleep compared to dad's 14 minutes.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingbuzzworthybig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Detectives identify homicide victim found on side of road near Fowler
New law aims to increase penalties for porch pirates
Updated 3 hours ago
Thief caught on camera breaking into piano store, steals Mickey Mouse doll
Updated 3 hours ago
Video captures suspects involved in Ulta Beauty theft
Updated 3 hours ago
Police discover honey oil lab at Clovis home
Updated 3 hours ago
Homeless issues a priority for Fresno County Board of Supervisors candidates
City officials work to protect businesses, historic buildings after Madera fire
Show More
Fresno chiropractor sentenced one year for sex crimes on female patients
Updated an hour ago
PG&E rebate checks bounce due to temporary bank freeze
Updated an hour ago
New bill would lower blood alcohol content limit for CA drivers
Oakland man sentenced to 15.5 years for supporting ISIS
Updated an hour ago
UCSF Fresno receives more than $3 million grant
More TOP STORIES News