Parlier Police need your help finding a 13-year-old runaway

Police say Annathey Euceda was last seen walking near Parlier and Frankwood Avenues on April 29th.Authorities believe she took off with Edgar Martinez. His age is unknown, but officials say he was romantically involved with Euceda.The two are likely traveling in a beige or silver vehicle resembling a Nissan Altima. It is likely they are preparing to travel to Washington.Euceda is 5'3" and weighs 130 pounds.Martinez is described as 5'4" and 130 pounds.Anyone with information on where Annathey Euceda should call the Parlier Police Department at 559-646-6600.