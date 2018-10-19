U.S. & WORLD

Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man

EMBED </>More Videos

Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on October 19, 2018.

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan --
A local pizza shop manager made a pizza delivery over the weekend that has inspired others across the country.

Dalton Shaffer, 18, is a manager at Steve's Pizza in Battle Creek. He received a phone call while at work from the father-in-law of Rich Morgan, a man from Indianapolis, who was diagnosed with cancer.

Shaffer told WWMT-TV, "He was kind of telling me just a little bit about how they used to live in Battle Creek and they were just really big fans of Steve's Pizza and everything likes that."

Shaffer soon learned Rich and his wife Julie Morgan had planned a trip to Michigan for a birthday, primarily to get a pie from the pizza place, but it didn't happen. Rich ended up in the emergency room and when he left the hospital was put under hospice care.

Julie Morgan's father had called to ask if the shop would send a text or card to the family, but Shaffer wouldn't hear it.

Instead he asked what kind of pizza the family wanted and after the pizza shop closed he set out.

Steve's Pizza doesn't deliver in the Battle Creek area, but he drove two pies to a dying man in Indianapolis, which is over a three and a half hour drive each way.

Shaffer said, "They said it meant the world to him they were just really shocked somebody would so that."

Julie took to Facebook to share the valiant story of how the pizza ended up in their house.

Shaffer said, "I never thought it'd be this big in million years."

The 7-hour round trip was worth it for Shaffer to bring some happiness to someone in need.

He said, "I've gotten a lot of phone calls saying people are inspired by the story and they are inspired to do the right thing. I'm just really happy about that."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldcancergood news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $970M
Worker accused of peeing on line at pork processing plant
JFK's honeymoon mansion hits market for $135M
Man called 'Chubby' on Wendy's receipt
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Not your mama's beauty products
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Latino Life: Free Resource Fair for All Seniors and Caregivers
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man facing murder charges speaks out after being released from jail under new law
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $970M
Advice from Lottery Lawyer: 'get quiet and get organized'
Alder Fire burning 200 acres in Sequoia National Forest
Rihanna turns down Super Bowl half-time in support of Colin Kaepernick
Former Fresno priest on list of clergymen accused of molesting children
13-year-old boy arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Porterville school
Orosi uncle and nephew arrested for hanging, beating their own dogs to death
Show More
'Right to Know' act begins in New York City
The benefits of vaping your vitamins
Man accused of killing estranged wife and mother-in-law will not face the death penalty
First murder suspect set free due to changes in California's felony murder law
Fresno County Health Department remains closed after water main break
More News