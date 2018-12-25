FAMILY & PARENTING

Reunited father, son celebrate Christmas together for 1st time

EMBED </>More Videos

Recently reunited father and son celebrate Christmas Eve. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on December 24, 2018.

By
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. --
Christmas Eve was a chance for Jim Puglia, a high school teacher and football coach, to celebrate the holiday for the first time in his life with the family he never knew he had, including his father.

"To be reconnected with my father for the first time in almost 45 years, it's crazy," Puglia said.

Puglia was raised as an only child by his maternal grandmother. He spent his entire life never knowing who is father was nor that he lived a town over in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

It wasn't until the birth of his first son that he and his wife decided to dig into the family's medical history.

And after an off-and-on 15-year search for his dad, the connection was made using Ancestry.com. Jack Wilhelm was his father.

"That conversation was very interesting. It's a little bit of disbelief at first because you don't know if it's true," Puglia said.

But a 99% DNA match, and the resemblance, was enough for Wilhelm.

"I missed 45 years of his life. I obviously would have loved to have been there for his journey, but like I told him, he was my best kid because he gave me no trouble growing up," Wilhelm said.

While Puglia's birthday is next month, his family says they'll be celebrating a new birthday of August 22 - the day he found out his dad was Wilhelm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familynew jersey newsDNAchristmas evechristmasfamilyPennsauken
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
How to survive awkward holiday talk with the family
Mom creates Santa letter for kids with parents working Christmas
Watch: Sweet compilation of man greeting granddaughter
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
HOLIDAY HEROES: Fire crews rescue mother and daughter, save Christmas
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
NYPD, LAPD trade 'Die Hard' tweets
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Armed robber storms into restaurant demanding cash in Northwest Fresno
Family loses home in house fire hours before Christmas
Tulare County authorities rescue dog from canal
Hanford family delivers 425 meals to CRMC on Christmas Eve
Show More
Police search for shooting suspect in Parlier
Families welcome home loved ones for holiday season
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks still open during government shutdown
Merced teen gives out nearly 100 care packages to homeless
Local athletes give back to the Fresno community, VCH
More News