Safety group warns of dangerous toys in 10 Top 'Summer Safety Traps'

Public safety group W.A.T.C.H. shared their list of summer toys that could be dangerous or hazardous for children. (WCVB)

Public safety group World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) shared their list of summer toys that could be dangerous or hazardous for children.

The group said in a press release: "Summer months account for nearly half of all injury-related deaths to children."

Included in the list were all-terrain vehicles, known as ATVs, and backyard toys such as slingshots and lawn darts.

Inflatable water slides, such as Slip 'N Slides, were highlighted as a danger for adults and teens.

W.A.T.C.H. warned of general water safety for kids as well as keeping toys with small parts away from young children.

The organization said parents and caretakers should stay vigilant in keeping family members safe.
